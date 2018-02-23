Candice Patton's character is getting a superhero suit. Iris West will finally suit up in The Flash season 4, and the network has released the first look at her superhero suit and fans are freaking out.

The wife of Barry Allen is seen in a purple and white colour costume, which is similar to the ones worn by the Tornado Twins, Barry and Iris's children who fight crime in the future in the comics.

Both Grant Gustin and Patton took to social media to share the first look of Iris West The Barry Allen actor hilariously captioned the pic: "We're back next Tuesday but @candicekp gave me an extra one off. Thanks, homie. (Nah, I think I'm in this one too actually)."

Gustin's on-screen wife simply wrote: "Run, Iris, Run" airs March 13 on @thecw," alongside the photo.

Fans of the hit CW show rushed to the comments section to share their opinions on the new speedster in Central City. One user wrote: "Yasssss!!! Can't wait! I LOVE 2 women #IrisAnnWestAllen and @candicekp #RunIrisRun". Another excitedly gushed: "Cannot wait for this ep!!@candicekp is going to knock it out of the ballpark! She brings it every single week. #RunIrisRun #WestAllen."

Meanwhile, some fans are confused as to how she got her powers and are asking: "Where is Barry? why are you suiting up?" Another noted: "Wtf she's a meta too now?" A fan of The CW show could only manage to write: "Omg omg omg omg" in the reply section.

Patton will put on the speedster suit in the 13 March episode of season 4, which is aptly titled, Run, Iris, Run.The official description for the chapter reveals Iris will apparently be a speedster, and swap places with Barry, who will have to sit back at STAR Labs and manage Team Flash.

The official description reads as follows: