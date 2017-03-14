The Flash season 3 returns with new episode this Tuesday, where Barry Allen will travel inside the Speed Force to save Wally West, who was tricked into taking over Savitar's place in the Speed Force in The Wrath Of Savitar episode.

While travelling into the extra-dimensional energy, Barry will meet his old friends and foes, namely, Captain Cold, Eddie Thawne, Ronnie Raymond. Episode 16 is titled, Into The Speed Force, which will air on 14 March at 8pm EST on The CW Network.

Click here to watch The Flash season 3 live via The CW app. You can also watch the episode online by clicking here (only in the US).

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg and actor Grant Gustin, who plays Barry, spoke to Entertainment weekly about what to expect in next episode. Kreisberg questioned if Barry will sacrifice himself, and told the outlet, "Barry was so busy trying to save Iris he didn't realize it was Wally he should have been protecting. That's going to lead Barry to risk everything to go into the Speed Force to get him back, but someone always has to be trapped in the Speed Force prison. So the question in that episode becomes: Is Barry going to sacrifice himself for Wally, and how are they going to get Wally out?"

Gustin answered the question and revealed, "He's willing to make the ultimate sacrifice when he enters the Speed Force. Barry is willing and wants to stay and replace Wally in the Speed Force forever. He thinks it's what he deserves, to spend the rest of eternity in the Speed Force."

The actor said that it will be a different Speed Force experience than last year for Barry. Gustin told the outlet, "The Speed Force takes a little bit more of an aggressive approach with Barry just because of choices that have been made since the end of season 2 leading up to where we're at now."

"They use different characters that will get under Barry's skin in a different way, but also they're just not quite as understanding anymore because of how many decisions Barry has made that have affected time and affected the timeline. So it's a pretty different Speed Force experience than last year," The Flash actor added.