First Reverse Flash, then Zoom, and now Savitar, The CW series The Flash, has kept the audience glued to the screens with subtle clues and hints, before revealing the villain's identity in previous seasons.

In season 1, Barry's mentor Harrison Wells aka Eobard Thawne was revealed to be Reverse Flash, who killed the Scarlet Speedster'mother. Later in season 2, audience shockingly found that Earth 2's speedster, Jay Garrick/ Hunter Zolomon, was the man behind the black Mask aka Zoom.

The big bad threatening Barry in The Flash season 3 is Savitar, who calls himself a God of Speed, and wears a big silver armor to conceal his identity. The villain hails from the future and has crossed paths with the Flash in the future, who defeated him imprisoned in a Speed Force Hell constructed by Barry himself. He was later freed by Wally West in The Flash season 3 episode 15.

Fans believe that Savitar is the future version of one of the main characters after all he anticipated Jesse Quick's moves. He tells her, "I knew you would come for me... I know everything that happens. I've already lived it... I have such plans for you in the future."

Previously, when asked just who he really was, the God of Speed gave a chilling answer to Allen and declared, "I'm the future, Flash." which lead to speculation if he was hinting that he is the "future Flash" leading to the speculation – Does Barry Allen become Savitar in the future?

The Flash actors Grant Gustin ( who plays Barry) and Danielle Panabaker ( who plays Caitlin Snow) teased to TV Line about the Speed God's identity, and when his identity will be revealed. Panabaker had this to say regarding Savitar's identity:" Slowly, different characters are going to learn who Savitar is, but I don't know if the audience is going to be told anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Gustin shared some very difficult clues for the fans. He told the outlet, "It's not the same as past reveals. With Zoom and Reverse-Flash, the audience was starting to realize things before we all started to piece it together. But I don't know how you would know this year. And when you do find out, it's like, 'Oh. My. God!' There are really no secrets or hints leading up to it."