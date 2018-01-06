A footballer from Saudi Arabia could face an investigation and drug test after performing the popular 'dab' dance move on the sidelines of a game.

An unnamed member of the Saudi football club Al Nojoom was filmed dabbing in the technical area, despite strict rules in the country that forbid the "youth movement". The player was shown ignoring a team mates high-five in favour of dabbing. The commentator can then be heard saying "no, no, no."

Last year, singer and actor Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested for dabbing during a live performance in Taif. Shahani was so rocked by the ordeal, he issued a public apology on Twitter: "I apologise to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival," he wrote. "Please accept my apology."

The Saudi government believes dabbing has a connection to drug cultures, particularly marijuana. It was founded in Atlanta, in the United States, and was made famous by NFL quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. Newton was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the BBC, the footballer was berated on Twitter for dabbing and was labelled him "stupid". "The (Anti-narcotics body) is combating this move, you're a professional player so why are you doing this?"

Some users even directly tagged the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in their tweets.