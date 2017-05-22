Ford Motor Company is set to replace boss Mark Fields amid investor unrest that the car giant is falling behind its rivals.

Fields will retire at age 56 after 28 years at the company, it was reported in the New York Times.

Jim Hackett is expected to replace Fields, a turnaround specialist who has been leading the automaker's moves into self-driving cars and ride sharing.

Hackett, 62, joined the Ford board in 2013, and is a former boss of office furniture maker Steelcase.

The company is expected to release a formal statement about the chief executive's post later today (22 May).

Fields took the top job at Ford in 2014 and began the carmaker's transition from a traditional automaker into a "mobility" company, laying out plans to build autonomous vehicles and explore new services such as ride-hailing and car-sharing.

But there has been shareholder disquiet over the last year that Fields had dropped his focus on Ford's core business, as popular products like the Fusion sedan grew dated and Ford lagged behind rivals in bringing long-range electric cars to the market.

Electric car maker Tesla, with a market value of around $51.1bn, has passed the valuation of 114-year-old Ford, which is worth around $43.4bn. Ford's stock price has fallen almost 40% in the three years since Fields became chief executive.

The move comes two weeks after Fields was criticised during the annual shareholders meeting for Ford's worsening financial results. Last week he announced the firm would axe 1400 jobs.

Hackett is credited with transforming Steelcase, in part by predicting the shift away from cubicles and into open office plans. But he also cut thousands of jobs and moved furniture production from the US to Mexico to stem massive losses at the company.