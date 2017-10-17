Manchester United forward James Wilson admits he will have to consider leaving the club on loan in January to get his career back on track.

Wilson, who scored twice on his senior debut during Ryan Giggs' brief spell in charge in 2014, left Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 to join Derby County on a season-long loan. That stint was cut short when the striker suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury last autumn that forced the clubs to cut the loan arrangement short.

Several clubs expressed their interest in Wilson as he neared the end of his recovery during the summer but United decided to keep him at the club so he could complete his rehabilitation and return to full fitness under their watchful eye.

Although he was a surprise inclusion in United's Champions League squad list in September, the striker remains some way off returning to the first-team having regularly played for Ricky Sbragia'S Under-23 side this term.

Wilson however is now looking towards the January window and feels he could benefit from another stint away from Old Trafford should he get Jose Mourinho's blessing.

When asked whether a loan move could be on the cards in the New Year, he told the club's official website: "I don't see why not. Obviously, the summer transfer window has gone and there was a lot of interest. But the staff all came to an agreement that I would stay until January to build on what I've already worked for.

"So I think it's certainly a possibility. We'll just have to talk and have a few conversations with the manager and certain people around here. I'm not ruling it out but we'll come to an agreement over what needs to be done."

Wilson, whose last appearance for his club came in 2015, previously had a spell on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Championship before his aborted spell at Derby. The striker signed a new contract at Old Trafford in 2015 during Louis van Gaal's spell in charge at the club. The deal ties him to the club until 2019, with the option to extend that by a further year.