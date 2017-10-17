Romelu Lukaku will escape retrospective action for his alleged stamp on Dejan Lovren during Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (14 October).

The striker came together with the Reds defender during the first-half and got entangled following a tackle from the latter. As he was looking to move away from Lovren, who was on the floor, Lukaku's heel seemed to catch the Croatian in the face.

The referee took no action despite the Liverpool defender protesting Lukaku's action and the English Football Association (FA) have since decided not to pursue the matter further. They believe the United striker has no case to answer.

The FA's decision will come as a big boost to Jose Mourinho, who would have been without his top marksman, had they decided to charge him with violent conduct. The Belgian forward, who has been in fine goal scoring form, was off colour during the game and failed to add to his seven goals thus far this campaign.

Former Liverpool great Graeme Souness and Arsenal's record goal scorer Thierry Henry have backed the FA's decision to not charge Lukaku as they feel there was no malicious intent on the striker's part. The duo believe it was a genuine accident which warranted no further action.

"I've got to believe that boy didn't mean that," Souness said on Sky Sports following the game, as quoted by the Mirror. "Both his feet got tangled up with Lovren."

"Lukaku's left foot brushes Lovren and that knocks him off balance. I don't think there's any intent there," he added.

"I don't think there's any malicious intent there," Henry, who also works with Lukaku with the Belgium national team, added.