Real Madrid midfielder Isco will seek to leave the Bernabeu this summer after a frustrating campaign under Zinedine Zidane, according to former Spanish scout Terry Gibson. The Spain international has made just 11 La Liga starts this season, scoring five goals, and has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old arrived at Real from Malaga in 2013 but has failed to hold down a regular starting place under Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez or Zidane. Isco recently stated his disappointment with life at the club, insisting he was ready to move on given his lack of minutes.

Marca understands Chelsea and City are both monitoring his future with a view to moving for the player come the summer transfer window. Both Premier League clubs will likely be able to offer Isco Champions League football and regular competition for trophies; however his place in the first team at Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium is far from assured.

Such has been the decline in his opportunities, Spanish football expert Gibson, formerly of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, expects Isco to find the chance of a move to Chelsea or City too good to turn down.

"Isco is a super player," he told Sky Sports. "I can't imagine Isco being at Real Madrid next season because he's too good to be wasted. I know he is arguably at the biggest club in the world but when push comes to shove with these players at Real Madrid they just about accept the rotation so long as they get enough playing time.

"But the problem, which has also been a problem in recent seasons at Barcelona, is when the big games come and the preferred starting XI is chosen, leaving the likes of Isco out of the team. That's the reality.

"You want to be starting a Champions League final, an El Clásico and Madrid derbies. When you are not selected, that is when you're faced with the reality that, if there are no injuries, you won't take part. Given his age, Isco should be starting for a significant European club in big games."

Chelsea and City's domestic campaigns mean their plans for the summer window likely remain in the blocks. The Blues are 10 points clear in the title race with 12 games to play, while Pep Guardiola's City are in the Champions League last 16 and currently occupy a top-four spot.