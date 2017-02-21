Real Madrid star Isco is apparently "determined to leave" the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season, amid interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and even Barcelona in his services. Marca claims Pep Guardiola's side are currently in pole position, but the Stamford Bridge outfit have also held a meeting with an intermediary to test the waters.

The 24-year-old playmaker joined Real Madrid from Malaga in the summer 2013 as a project for the future. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the La Liga giants, but his playing time has been curtailed since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are concrete institutions for Zinedine Zidane in his 4-3-3 formation, while a role upfront is also out of the question when Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are fully fit.

Tottenham and Malaga were both linked with Isco's signature in the dying days of the summer transfer window, but the player finally opted to stay at Real Madrid for one more season.

Los Blancos have since reportedly tried to secure his long-term future to the club with a new deal, as his current contract expires insummer 2018.

But Isco said at the weekend that he will not make a decision until the end of the season, although he is still concern about the lack of playing time.

"I am calm with my future but I am worried about having minutes," he said to beIN Sports after the victory over Espanyol. "A player's career is short, so by the end of the season I will make a decision because it is my future that is at stake."

Marca, however, claims Isco has already decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the campaign, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona all in the mix.

The Spanish publication says Real Madrid still want to hold on to the player, but their hand would be forced if he refuses to sign a new deal as they would not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Marca claims Manchester City are now leading the race to secure his services. Former boss Manuel Pellegrini previously tried to recruit him in 2013.

Competition will be stiff, however, as Chelsea have reportedly held a meeting with a Valencia lawyer who acts as an intermediary, expressing their interest.

Juventus are also said to be keeping tabs, but Isco previously revealed that a Premier League move would be his preferred option if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

"I'm 24 and if I don't find a place in the starting line-up, I'd like to move. I know what I can do well and if not here, then I'd like to be able to do it elsewhere. I'm happy in Madrid, but what footballers want is to progress and if I can't here, I wouldn't have a problem in looking for an exit," Isco said during an interview with Cope.

" I like the Premier League a lot but I think about it as an option for the future. Now I'm only thinking about improving and working hard to earn a place in the Real Madrid line-up. "

Marca suggests Barcelona are also monitoring the situation, but chances of a shock move to the Nou Camp are "remote". Los Blancos will not negotiate his departure to the Catalan side at any price so Isco would need to wait until the summer of 2018 to make the move to Real Madrid's arch-enemies as a free agent.

Mundo Deportivo has suggested the reason Isco is refusing to sign a new deal is to push through a possible Barcelona switch. Isco grew up supporting the Catalan giants and his pet dog is named after Lionel Messi.