Biographical drama The Founder is making its mark this awards season, focusing on the man behind the globally recognisable McDonald's brand - Ray Kroc.

On 17 February, cinemagoers will see Oscar-nominated actor Michael Keaton portray Kroc, who was instrumental in turning a small family business into the global fast-food powerhouse it is today.

Ray Kroc fact file Full name: Raymond Albert 'Drew Engels' Kroc Date of birth: 5 October 1902 Died: 14 January 1984 Net worth: $500m (£399.6m)

So who was the businessman behind its success? Ahead of the film's release, IBTimes UK answers that question.

Where did Ray Kroc grow up?

Kroc was born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1902. During the First World War, he lied about his age and was drafted as a Red Cross ambulance driver aged just 15-years-old, but avoided being sent overseas due to the war ending.

When did Ray Kroc become involved with McDonald's?

Kroc's next role was as a milkshake mixer salesman, and during that time he noted that brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald (played in the movie by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch respectively) bought six multi-mixers for their first store in San Bernadino, California.

Seeing potential in the brand, Kroc offered his services to the brothers and signed on as their franchise agent in 1955. The McDonald's brand began to expand, opening a store in Des Plaines, Illinois (the first opened by Kroc, and the ninth restaurant overall).

What did Ray Kroc do as McDonald's franchise agent?

Kroc was adamant that McDonald's sell only single-store franchises instead of selling larger, territorial franchises which was common in the industry at the time.

He also peddled the notion of uniformity in service and quality across all restaurant locations. However, Kroc soon grew tired of the McDonald brothers lack of ambition when it came to the business and eventually bought the brand from them for $2.7m (£2.1m) in 1961.

Did he ever marry or have any children?

In his lifetime, Kroc married three times. When he was 20-years-old, he wed Ethel Fleming, whom he had one daughter with. At 61, he married Jane Dobbins and at 67, he married Joan Kroc. From 1974, until his death due to heart failure ten years later, he owned the San Diego Padres baseball team.

