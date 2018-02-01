Fox News has managed undermine Donald Trump after he was caught lying about the television ratings for his State of the Union address.

In his inaugural address on Tuesday (30 January) Trump spoke about the "American moment" as well as the vision he had for the US.

And earlier today (1 February) he tweeted about the speech he gave, which was one of the longest on record.

He said: "Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. Fox News beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!"

But less than an hour later, the research department at Fox News issued tweeted out some of the stats themselves, comparing Trump's figures with that of previous addresses.

The tweet debunked Trump's theory that he had the most-watched State of the Union address ever, when in fact Fox revealed that the speeches issued in 2010 and 2003 had far higher numbers.

Barack Obama in 2010 had 48m viewers while George W Bush's address in 2003 saw 62.1m people tune in to their televisions to watch.

It was Trump's first State of the Union since taking office in January 2017, in which he attacked regimes in Iran and North Korea, praised the spirit of American people in wake of disasters in California, Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico as well as boasting about the state of the economy.

His speech was welcomed by Republicans who offered Trump several standing ovations, while Democrats panned much of his comments.