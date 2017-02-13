After a touching (well, hand-holding) display with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that seemed to mostly take place at Mar-a-Lago - or, as the administration prefers, 'the Winter White House' - US President Donald Trump shook hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (13 February).

The two men have a large age gap —Trump is 70 while Trudeau is 45 — and harbour vastly differing world views. The protectionist, pro-business Trump is likely to clash behind closed doors with the outwardly liberal Trudeau, who was noted for his warm 'bromance' with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

However, a joint statement from the two leaders said that they had "affirmed their longstanding commitment to close cooperation in addressing both the challenges facing our two countries and problems around the world".

It went on to mention that Canada is the "most important foreign market for thirty-five U.S. States" and said both countries will encourage opportunities for companies to invest, "given our shared focus on infrastructure investments".

Aside from general affirmations of cooperation and a name-check for NATO, a body that Trump has openly and unprecedentedly criticised, the statement also mentions the creation of a United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. This is an initiative they say will "promote the growth of women-owned enterprises and further contribute to our overall economic growth and competitiveness, as well as the enhanced integration of our economies".

Whether or not it was Trudeau's youthful wile or wit that saw a body designed to encourage women become an important part of the bilateral meetings, we might never be sure. To help us gain some insight, we asked body language expert and psychologist Judi James for the run down.