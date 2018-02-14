Fulham captain Tom Cairney is solely focused on helping Slavisa Jokanovic's side achieve promotion to the Premier League this season after seeing two bids for his services from West Ham United rejected during the January transfer window.

The Hammers were hoping to convince Cairney to swap Craven Cottage for the London Stadium last month but eventually saw bids worth £15m ($21m) and £18m rejected by the Championship outfit, who were not even willing to consider offers of £40m for their prized skipper, according to Sky Sports.

Cairney, who signed a long-term contract with Fulham last summer, acknowledged the speculation that has surrounded him in the last two transfer windows but insists his only goal is to help Jokanovic's men return to the top-flight of English football, a league they have spent four seasons away from since suffering relegation in 2014.

"I can't do anything more than I did in the summer, I signed an extension, there was a lot going off in the summer and then a bit in January as everyone knew," Cairney told Fulham FC TV.

"It's just one of those things in football, if things like that happen it's because I'm doing the right things but I'm happy here and just want to carry on playing football and hopefully get this team back in the Premier League."

Cairney has been troubled by a mysterious knee injury which has flared up without any rhyme or reason throughout the current campaign. The former Blackburn Rovers and Hull City star managed to get through 20 minutes of his side's 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (10 February), but he knows he must take every necessary precaution with the seemingly incurable knock as he bids to have as big an influence as possible on Fulham's promotion charge.

"I did a bit of rehab, just something a bit different to get away from the training ground and get off the pitch and try and concentrate on things to help my injury," Cairney said.

"It feels okay, I played 20 minutes or so on Saturday and I've been training and doing quite a lot off the pitch still so I have to try and stay on top of it."

West Ham's attempts to prise Cairney away from west London were firmly knocked back by Fulham, but the Whites will not be able to stand in Ryan Fredericks' way should he decide to join David Moyes' side at the end of the season.

Fredericks' contract with Fulham expires in the summer, with no sign of an extension imminent. Talks between the club and his representatives are still ongoing, but Football.London report that West Ham are confident of luring the former Tottenham Hotspur youth graduate to the London Stadium in the summer as they look for alternatives to the ageing Pablo Zabaleta and the unconvincing Sam Byram.