Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to make striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's loan move from Newcastle United permanent in the summer transfer window but is aware any deal for his compatriot will likely hinge on whether the Whites achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Mitrovic joined Jokanovic's side on loan the last day of the January transfer window after seeing a move to former club Anderlecht fall through [Sky Sports] and has enjoyed a very positive start to life as the spearhead of Fulham's varied attack.

The Serbia international, who is hoping to be included in his country's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has found the net twice in three starts for his new side, who have benefitted immensely from his link-up play and incisive movement already.

Jokanovic seems to have found the striker he has sorely missed during his time as manager at Craven Cottage in Mitrovic, and the former Watford boss has already seen enough of the 23-year-old to want to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season, according to the Northern Echo.

Newcastle do seem open to selling Mitrovic in January and were hoping to accrue £15m for the temperamental forward [The Chronicle] who never managed to convince manager Rafael Benitez that he is worth the trouble his fiery nature causes.

Benitez opted to freeze 'Mitro' out of the first-team reckoning at Newcastle even though his side were crying out for an added source of goals during the first half of the campaign, and the Spaniard was hoping to sell the former Anderlecht star in order to free up for targets such as Feyenoord's Nikolai Jorgensen.

Mitrovic is enjoying life in west London and will evaluate his future at the end of the season. Fulham are not the only club interested in prising the powerful targetman away from St James' Park, with clubs from France, Turkey and Greece all said to be monitoring his situation.