Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen seemed to be on the path to reconciliation with estranged wife Larsa, but the reality TV star's rumoured closeness with Future has come into the limelight again.

The rapper, who was linked to Larsa in the recent past, posted a provoking comment on one of her Instagram pictures fueling rumours that he still has feelings for the NBA star's wife. Along with a yellow heart emoticon, the Wicked hitmaker wrote "Forever" on Larsa's gorgeous Instagram photo.

Soon, fans of the 33-year-old rapper took notice of his post and started bombarding her comments section with hearts and "forever" messages. Clearly, Scottie's estranged wife was not prepared for the sudden attention from Future or his fans as she deactivated comments on a couple of her Instagram images.

However, the original picture that shows Larsa in a white dress stands as her Instagram profile. She had cheekily captioned the photo, "The heart wants what the heart wants."

Future's comment on the former NBA player's wife's post comes at a time when things seemed to be getting better between the two. The A-list pair had announced their divorce in October 2016 and said that they were ending their 19-year marriage.

At the time, speculations were rife that Larsa's closeness with Future was responsible for her split from Scottie.

"After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect," a representative for the reality star had said.

Despite the split, the estranged couple seemed to be on the road to reconciliation as the 51-year-old athlete recently shared a snap from his vacation along with Larsa and their four children.

"#TeamPippen Stronger than ever," he captioned the image.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 1997 and have four children – Sophia, Scotty Jr, Justin and Preston – together.