Former Scientologist Leah Remini has brought to light several stories and experiences of people, who have left the Church of Scientology in her popular A&E show. However, when it comes to bringing forth a reform or putting an end to the controversial faith, Remini believes only Hollywood star Tom Cruise has the power.

The actress, who stars and produces the Scientology and the Aftermath docuseries chatted with Bill Maher on HBO's Real Time this Friday (17 February).

And following the conversation, both the Scientology critics came to a startling conclusion about Cruise' star power and the monumental impact it can have on the religion.

Remini was in the middle of explaining the "self-brainwashing" that Scientologists inflict upon themselves through hours of daily study when Maher asked if the Mission Impossible actor was also a part of this.

"You're telling me Tom Cruise does this?" the talk show host enquired, to which the ex-Scientologist responded with some scepticism. "Not only does Tom Cruise do exactly that... Now, I don't want you to get the idea that he's not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy."

Enthused by Remini's revelation, the show host posed an interesting question that perhaps Cruise is the only person, who could "end this single-handedly". An amused Remini not only agreed with Maher's assertion but also added her own thoughts to it.

"Yes, because he is single-handedly clearing the planet, changing the planet most Scientologists believe," the actress humorously explained.

Maher joked on hearing this, "Changing the planet? He couldn't even make Jack Reacher a hit."

Remini, who left the controversial church in 2013 after serving for over 35 years, has been probing issues like allegations of rape and abuse against the faith in her A&E show. While the former believer explores stories of ex-Scientologists, Maher credits her for spreading awareness.

"When the history of Scientology is finally written it will show that fate chose you to come on in Act Five," he told the star. "You're like Reagan and "Tear down that wall" ... you're doing God's work."

Watch the full interview with Leah Remini below: