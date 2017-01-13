January is a frugal month for most, as we attempt to recover our financial losses from the festive blow-out. For those of you who have managed to retain a little Christmas cash, we've got some great deals and gadgets that will keep you entertained through this long, cold and quiet time of year.

Our top picks this week include a Samsung Galaxy S7 bundle for just £23.49 per month. Samsung's 2016 flagship is one the best smartphones we've used to date, and definitely worth looking at if you're not holding out for this year's Galaxy S8 handset. Also worth a mention is a 64GB iPhone SE for under £400, and a half-price, all-in-one HP printer.

You can see all of this week's smartphone, TV and gadget deals below, which as always are provided by the lovely people over at HotUKDeals.