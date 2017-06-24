A new disclosure suggests the Galaxy Note 8 would be unveiled in the second half of September, but not in August as reported previously.

The upcoming Note featuring a 6.3in Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 would retail for €999 ($1118, £874). In comparison, the Galaxy S8 currently costs £689, whereas the S8+ is selling at £779.

The Note 8 would be available in black, blue and gold, an individual briefed on the company's plan told VentureBeat. Samsung wants to differentiate the Note 8 from the Galaxy S series devices with selectively upgraded components, dual camera setup and S Pen stylus.

As for the hardware part, the Note is expected to utilise Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835 chips, and will be paired with 6GB of RAM. This would make the Note 8 Samsung's second Galaxy model to pack 6GB RAM after the C9 Pro that was launched in October 2016.

It would be the first Galaxy smartphone to pack dual cameras on the back, with each featuring a 12 megapixel sensor and independent optical image stabilisation for the lens. The lenses are expected to be configured horizontally. A 3300mAh battery would power the new Note, states the report.

As for software, the Note would come with improved split-screen multitasking, S Pen capabilities and the ability to pin handwritten notes to always-on-display. It is expected to support DeX, like the S8 and S8+ that lets you connect the smartphone to a monitor, keyboard and mouse for a desktop experience.