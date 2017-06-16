Samsung's recovered a lot of goodwill following the "exploding Note 7" fiasco thanks to the successful launch and reception for its stunning recent flagship device, the Galaxy S8, but that hasn't stopped the scrutiny over the Note family's expected return later this year.

If an alleged benchmark report obtained by Samsung fan community site SamMobile is to be believed, the South Korean giant's comeback phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, will be missing a key feature at launch. The leaked results sheet suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will run Android Nougat out-of-the-box rather than Google's latest major update, Android O.

The benchmark itself lacks much of the detail smartphone enthusiasts have come to expect, such as processor scoring, because the results are gleaned from the HTML5Test web browser test operated by Samsung.

The interesting part is the model number listed in the HTML5Test database and the version of the operating system listed.

A screenshot of the benchmark result includes a note stating that the score was recorded "on a Samsung SM-N950F running Android 7.1.1". Considering that the Galaxy Note 7 carried the model number "SM-N930F", it is fairly safe to assume the designation listed is for the Note 8, as it follows the same format used for the phablet range.

Android O represents Google's latest attempt at refreshing its operating system and streamlining the user interface experience for Android smartphone owners.

While Google has yet to fully name the next update with a suitable confectionery-based moniker (the fan-favourite suggestion is still Oreo), we know thanks to a developer-exclusive build that Android O will enjoy further integration of Google Assistant, as well as several long-requested features such as "Picture in Picture" support.

The final version of Android O is set for release in the third quarter of 2017, while the Note 8 is expected to hit shelves in August - an estimate based on previous launch windows for the range. Rumours have hinted that the Note 8 will follow the "Infinity Display" design of the Galaxy S8 and offer a huge OLED experience with minimal front bezels, as well as an iPhone 7 Plus-like dual-camera unit.