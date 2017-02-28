The GSM Association has recognised the Galaxy S7 Edge as the "Best Smartphone 2016" in the Best Mobile Handset and Devices category at the annual Global Mobile Awards at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain.

Samsung, in a statement released on 27 February, said the S7 Edge was awarded for its design, advanced camera and its performance.

"We are honored to be recognized for our craftsmanship in design and innovation with the Galaxy S7 edge," said Junho Park, vice president of Global Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

"This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence as we continue to exceed consumers' expectations through revolutionary mobile technology," added Park.

Last February, Samsung unveiled the S7 Edge alongside the regular version of the Galaxy S7. The handsets are the first ones from the Samsung camp to come with Dual Pixel camera that has a faster shutter speed and accurate autofocus even in low-light conditions.

The handset has sleek design and ergonomic curves for a comfortable grip. While the S7 packs an Exynox 8890 octa-core processor, the S7 Edge comes with a Snapdragon 820 variant alongside the Exynos model, depending on the market where it goes on sale. The phone also delivers fast wired and wireless charging technology.

In July 2016, Samsung unveiled the S7 Edge Olympic Games Edition in Sao Paulo and Brazil in celebration of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The company even delivered 12,500 S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition along with the Gear IconX to all the 2016 Rio Olympians.