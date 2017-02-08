Samsung has just issued another stability update for the unlocked models of Galaxy S7 and its Edge sibling in the UK. The release comes less than a week after a 15.13MB stability update was made available for the S7 Edge.

The new stability update is slightly bigger than the previous one, weighing in at 98.11MB. Upon installing the update on your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, you should see the build versions G930FXXU1DQB3 or G935FXXU1DQB3.

Apart from stability improvements and bug fixes, the update brings new or enhanced features and further improvements to performance, according to the release note for the update, which has been shared by Sammobile. Users are advised to keep the Galaxy phone updated with the latest firmware version to get the best out of the device.

Also note that the temperature of the device might temporarily increase during the software update due to the data download and other associated behaviour.

To check the current version of your phone, head over to Settings>> About device>> Software Updates. When the new firmware is available in your region, you should receive a notification about it. Just pull down the notification bar and press the Software Update to start the update.

Samsung released Android Nougat for the S7 duos for consumers in the UK last month. The Nougat update brings a host of new features including improved Always On Display and quick setting toggles, multi-windows support, Blue Light filter and Samsung Pass.