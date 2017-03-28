Some UK users of Samsung's Galaxy S7 have been hit with ransomware attacks that demand £200 to unlock their devices. Ransomware is a malicious software that has been designed to block access to a system until a sum of money is paid.

Hack Reads reports that similar to another attack on Android-based LG Smart TV, hackers are infecting Galaxy S7 models with malware, locking out screens. Android systems are quite vulnerable to ransomware attacks especially when dealing with third party apps or software.

But in this attack, a user whose Galaxy S7 was affected by the ransomware said no third party app was downloaded during the incident and only Facebook messenger was being used. A "penalty notice" just popped up saying it was from Enforcement Bailiffs Ltd. It said the device had been blocked due to the presence of Child abuse content.

The Enforcement Bailiffs Ltd is not related to cybercrime in any way and is instead UK-based commercial property enforcement. The notice further read that victims need to pay £200 else the offensive material found will be made public.

Many a times while visiting adult and torrent sites such attacks take place, but the victim here maintains that no such site was surfed. What's more surprising is that rather than display of bank account numbers or unsafe payment channels, the warning message informed the victim to pay the money through secure online payment platform PaySafeCard.

How to save your device ?

Mostly it is difficult to get out of ransomware attacks without paying the money. A simple factory reset should be the first attempt to restore the smartphone. In case it doesn't work cybersecurity company Europol has an anti-ransomware portal called 'No More Ransom' which should be able to help you decrypted your affected Galaxy S7.