A dog that killed one of the sons of Gambian president Adama Barrow has been put to death. The animal was "humanely" put to sleep by veterinary officers at the Central Veterinary Clinic in the town of Abuko, news website The Point reported.

Habib Barrow, eight, died on the way to hospital after he was bitten by the dog near the capital Banjul on 15 January.

The medical staff confirmed the dog was not infected with rabies, as it was previously thought, but concluded it was safer to put the animal to sleep.

Barrow could not attend the funeral of his son as he was in Senegal due to a political crisis that prompted him, along with thousands of refugees, to leave The Gambia for two weeks.

The country witnessed a political stand-off when previous leader Yahya Jammeh refused to relinquish power in spite of losing presidential elections held in December 2016.

Jammeh eventually agreed to step down and go into exile in Equatorial Guinea following pressure from world leaders and the intervention of foreign troops.

Barrow, who returned to Banjul last week, said in an exclusive interview with IBTimes UK religion helped him cope with the loss of his son.

"Religion is helping me cope. In religion, you have to accept destiny," Barrow, a devout Muslim, explained.

"It is a very difficult situation, this kind of things happen and you have to be strong. You have to be committed," he continued. "It takes a strong character and strong beliefs. And that's why we were able to knock out Jammeh, because of our beliefs."