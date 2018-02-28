Winter has finally arrived in the North but, it will still be a good year-long wait until Game of Thrones fans get to witness the last and final season of the epic fantasy. Meanwhile, there has been no end to the leak of spoilers and on-set photos; and the latest in the series tease some grave twists for the Starks in season 8.

The last time GOT loyalists reported a filming update from the Belfast set in Northern Ireland, there was a massive fire and the location was none other than that of Winterfell. As if that burning inferno was not enough, some new pictures have surfaced of what appears to be the brutal aftermath of a battle.

Shared by the Twitter handle GoTlike Locations, the set photos clicked near Moneyglass, Northern Ireland; showed snow-covered fields with several corpses lying on the ground.

While another set of pictures taken at the Magheramorne Quarry – actual location for Castle Black and a place where the Battle of Blackwater was shot – revealed a brand new set with a gigantic green screen.

"A huge set seems to be in development in Magheramorne, Northern Ireland close to the seashore. It's in the location where the Balon/Euron-ropebridge scene has been filmed. I guess it will be used for something different this time though (if it is indeed for #GameOfThrones," a tweet shared alongside the set photos read.

And by now, fans know what green screens mean – more CGI – perhaps more White Walkers? Either way, these simultaneous spotting seem to indicate an ominous fate for the characters in the North, the Starks.

Speaking of the future, teasing what's in store for Game of Thrones fans in its final season, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) had revealed that the end of the hit HBO show will be "heartbreaking".

"It was heartbreaking and the end of an era... Everybody has to wait just like everybody else – family, friends. We live in a world of spoilers and we keep it quiet. We're really good at this point," the actor had teased, as quoted by fan site Watchers on the Wall.

Executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO in 2019. Check out the first poster of the final season below: