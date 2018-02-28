The only reason Ewan McGregor was visiting his ex-wife's house over the weekend, right after reports of him getting "dumped" by new lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead, was to see his youngest daughter Anouk, it has emerged.

McGregor's estranged wife Eve Mavrakis was initially said to be shocked by the sudden news of the breakup, but she has since clarified that she and the actor are not on talking terms. In fact, dishing further on her relationship status, the 51-year-old added that it's likely they are still going ahead with the divorce.

"I haven't spoken to Ewan at all, so I don't actually know whether they are together or not," the French woman said, as quoted by The Sun, explaining that she "did not care" either if her husband has split from his new lover.

Adding that they are hardly talking to each other, Mavrakis told the newspaper: "I don't care what he is doing. I don't know anything about it. We don't speak and I haven't spoken to him for some time."

As for the divorce, the Greek-French production designer has no new update other than that it might be still on. "I presume so. I haven't heard otherwise," the soon-to-be ex of McGregor said.

The 46-year-old Trainspotting actor had filed for the legal separation in January, just months after steamy pictures of him kissing his Fargo co-star Winstead in a restaurant had surfaced online. In the court documents, McGregor has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the divorce.

However, his romance with Winstead seems to have been a short-lived one, as US tabloid Star claimed that the actress has "dumped" him over her own insecurities.

Apparently, 33-year-old Winstead was not down with the tag of a ''home wrecker'', which is why she is said to have called time on their relationship.

''Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her," a source told the magazine. "It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he's lost them both for good.''