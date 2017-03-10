HBO has released a teaser of Game of Thrones season 7, revealing the premiere date that is months ahead of its regular April return dates.

In the one-minute clip, Daenerys Targaryen narrates the bitter battle between the royal houses for the Iron Throne. She describes the kingdoms as spokes on wheel, with the one on top crushing the others.

There is something cold, dark and sinister looming in the North that is set to crush the civilized world. Yes, winter is coming and so are the White Walkers. As Dany ends her narration about the fight among the great houses, Jon Snow warns of a great war. He says: "The same thing is coming for all of us. There's only one war that matters; The Great War. And it is here."

HBO's new teaser hints at an overdose of fantasy in GOT season 7. The fate of Cersei, who is now the Queen of the Andals and the First Men, will soon be decided as the Mother of the Dragons is sailing to reclaim her father's throne.

In the new season, Jon Snow is expected to seek Queen Daenerys' alliance to defeat the Nights King and his army of the undead, who pose a threat to mankind.

But, how will Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragon win the "great war?"

The answer might be in the teaser poster that was released by HBO a day earlier. While it warns of a long winter, it also hints how the dark spell might be broken by the dawn of a The Lord of Light.

As said by Melisandre earlier in the series, evil forces rise from the dark with the arrival of the Long Night. Their king, also known as the Great Other can only be defeated by R'hllor. As the King of the North has had a close encounter with the White Walkers and knows the damage they can wreck, it is assumed that Jon Snow is the chosen one to fight them off and will fulfill the prophecy of the Red Priestess.

Though Kit Harington's character is unaware of his lineage, he has the blood of fire and ice as he is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Leaked on-set images released last month showed his meeting with Dany and it appears the fiery duo is ready to fight the army of the Night's King.

To know what happens in the show, fans have to wait few more months as the seventh season of HBO's fantasy series will premiere on 16 July 2017.