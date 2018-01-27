Game of Thrones season 8 will finally put an end to the story that unfolded in the Seven Kingdom where the tussle to rule the Iron Throne spawned the saga of love, jealousy, vengeance and bloodbath. While the show is still a year away from its premiere date, anticipations are high that the final six episodes will bring all the characters to justice.

The long gap till the final season's arrival has triggered multiple fan theories on the internet. While many of the theories seem unbelievable, one theory has caught the attention for its weirdness and close to possibilities. According to it, Daenerys Targaryen will get pregnant with Jon Snow's baby.

The idea was generated after a TV Line segment titled "Blind item" claimed that a "wildly popular and Emmy-winning series" on a premium cable network will have a pregnancy twist when it returns in 2019. It also claims that "surprising" will be an understatement for the plot twist as one character will reveal her "baby bump" when the show returns next week.

While the website did not mention the name of the network, neither the show, fans are guessing that the TV Line segment is talking about Game of Thrones as they can't imagining any other show as wildly popular as the fantasy series, which will return in 2019. Continuing the guessing game, many are assuming that Dany will get pregnant and will reveal her baby tummy.

While this seems impossible to some, others are trying to join the loose ends and suggest that Jon and Dany had a discussion where the latter said she cannot carry a baby in her womb. But Jon, who was later revealed as the bearer of the Stark blood as well as the Targaryen blood, told her not to believe the prediction of the witch woman, who was responsible for the death of both her babies and husband Khal Drogo.

The duo (who are unknown to the fact that they are aunt and nephew) later surrendered to their sexual urge and consummated their relationship in the ship, which was on its way to Winterfell. Fans would definitely be shocked to see Dany landing in the Stark region with a baby bump.

While the HBO blockbuster show narrates parallel plot points, the focus of the show, however, has shifted to the King of the North and Dany. The Mother of Dragons started her quest in the show to reclaim the iron throne and become the Queen of Westeros, whereas Jon Snow was goalless for a good six seasons and started his quest to save the mankind by destroying the White Walkers once and for all.

As of now, most of the lead cast have warned that the final six episodes will be tear-jerkers for fans. It will be interesting to see how the show will justify the hype. Game of Thrones season 8 will return in spring 2019.