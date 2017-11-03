Gareth Bale has given Real Madrid a significant boost by completing a full training session for the first time since suffering an injury during the 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.

Elsewhere, Los Blancos have also provided a positive update on the recoveries of Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal, with the two defenders being able to train with the rest of their available teammates during the opening stretch of the workout.

"The team have completed another training session at Real Madrid City as they continue preparations for this weekend's clash with UD Las Palmas. The biggest news was the return of Gareth Bale, who completed the full session with the rest of his teammates. Varane and Carvajal also joined in the first half with the group, before the right-back went on to complete a series of specific exercises out on the pitch," Los Blancos confirmed via their club website.

However, it is still unknown if Bale or his two Real Madrid teammates will be fully fit to feature when Los Blancos host the Canary Islanders on Sunday.

Bale has been out of action for more than a month after being forced off in the Champions League clash with Dormund on 26 September.

Zinedine Zidane initially said that the former Tottenham Hotspur star was replaced as a precaution, but subsequent scans revealed he had suffered an injury in his calf.

The Welshman has thus since missed Real Madrid's last seven games, including the recent defeats to Girona in La Liga and Tottenham in the Champions League.

Bale has been working on his own for a while but earlier this week there were suggestions he was close to return after being included in Wales squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Panama on 10 and 13 November respectively.

Now Real Madrid have confirmed the good news two days before the visit of Las Palmas.

Wales will be waiting to see whether the Real Madrid star is involved on Sunday, after manager Chris Coleman said he will only play Bale in the coming friendlies if Los Blancos agree.

Varane's availability for Las Palmas also remains up in the air after the Frenchman missed the Champions League defeat to Tottenham following an injury sustained during the encounter with Girona.

Meanwhile, the news about Carvajal is a boost for Zidane with the right-back out since being diagnosed with a viral pericardium infection late in September.

Real Madrid also confirmed that Keylor Navas, Luca Zidane and Mateo Kovacic continue on the sidelines, and the three players are certainly ruled out for Las Palmas.

"Los Blancos, with the inclusion of U-19s goalkeeper, Moha, began with a range of ball-work exercises, before dividing into groups to work on pressing and possession. They then finished off the session with crossing drills and shots on goal. Navas, Luca and Kovacic continued with their respective recovery programs," Real Madrid added.