England manager Gareth Southgate has encouraged supporters to back the team "in the right way at all times". This comes after Wednesday night's (22 March) friendly defeat to Germany at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, where a section of travelling supporters were criticised for allegedly singing songs relating to the world wars.

Some fans have been accused of booing the German national anthem before kick-off and it is said that a long first-half rendition of the controversial chant '10 German bombers' was audible to the millions of people watching the game live on ITV.

"To be honest, I didn't hear what was said but it has been mentioned to me," Southgate was quoted as saying by the Press Association and ESPN after Lukas Podolski's second-half thunderbolt on his 130th and final cap condemned England to a spirited 1-0 loss.

"Obviously our travelling support in terms of number and the way they back the team is brilliant. We would encourage them to do that in the right way at all times."

Such inflammatory and unpleasant chanting drew an angry reaction from many onlookers, particularly given that it came just hours after a shocking terror attack in Westminster in which four people were killed and 40 were left injured.

The Football Association (FA) and England will pay tribute to those caught up in the attack before Sunday's (26 March) 2018 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium.