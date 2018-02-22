President Donald Trump, known for his quick-fire tweeting and often controversial posts, has made quite a few spelling and grammatical errors on Twitter. However, his latest gaffe has already got social media users in splits after the president took aim at his own attorney general - and misspelled his name in the process.

As special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Moscow continues to gain momentum, Trump has fired off a series of tweets over the past few days questioning his predecessor Barack Obama's role in dealing with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, Trump asked why the Obama administration and the Democrats weren't subject to Mueller's investigation.

"Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation?" Trump initially tweeted. "Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation?"

"Ask Jeff Session!" Trump added, misspelling his attorney general's last name and left out the "s" at the end.

He took down the erroneous tweet an hour later and replaced it with one that included the correct spelling.

However, it didn't take very long for social media users to notice the misspelling and mercilessly taunt the president over it. It also isn't the first time Trump has publicly berated Sessions over the Russia investigation on Twitter having previously described him as "weak" and "beleaguered".

While many sarcastically questioned who was the new character at the receiving end of Trump's fiery criticism, others poked fun at the president for misspelling the name of one of his top officials.

"Jeff Session" soon began trending on Twitter with thousands of people sharing some hilarious memes and jokes at both Trump and Sessions' expense.

"What happened to Jeff Session? Did you fire him and replace him with Jeff Sessions?" one Twitter user asked.

"Which is worse: directing your AG to investigate your political enemies or misspelling his name? Hello America, it's Wednesday!" Amy Siskind tweeted.

Meanwhile, some people moved past the misspelling saying the president's tweet urging people to question his Justice Department about investigating political rivals was "disturbing" and "dangerous". Some people said the president's continued tweets on the probe made him seem desperate and unhinged.

"I believe we're watching the emotional breakdown of the President slowly happening in real time," one user tweeted. "Better late than never."