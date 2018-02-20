After Donald Trump's torrent of fiery tweets over the weekend about the ongoing Russian investigation, the president once again took to Twitter to wish people a happy and "reflective" President's Day.

"Have a great, but very reflective, President's Day!" the commander-in-chief tweeted on Monday morning, 19 February, commemorating the federal holiday. A few hours later, he followed up with a jab at his predecessor Barack Obama and his dealing with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.

"Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn't he do something about Russian meddling?" Trump tweeted.

Social media users, however, responded with a cacophony of "reflective" memes, comments and thoughts on President's Day, taunting Trump over his first year in office.

While many shared photos of previous presidents and said they wished Hillary Clinton was president instead, others said they missed "having a real president" in the Oval Office. Some shared photos of former president Obama, saying, "Man, do I miss this guy."

Many Twitter users also chose to focus on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump's team with the viral hashtag #TrumpColluded.

By the end of the day, hundreds of thousands of users had shared the hashtag.

"It's a pretty bad #PresidentsDay for POTUS when historians & scholars rank him dead last among all presidents, as in the worst of all time AND #TrumpColluded is trending on his fav social media. Sad!" columnist Aisha Sultan tweeted.

"So Trump spent #PresidentsDay trolling and attempting to cyberbully my pal, Empress @Oprah. Meanwhile, #TrumpColluded is trending. His entire presidency feels like one drawn-out skit," Elgin Charles wrote.