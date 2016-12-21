Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde has said it will be a tough task holding on to the club's young talents Leon Bailey and Wilfred Ndidi beyond the January transfer window as they are wanted by Manchester United and Leicester City respectively.

The Red Devils have scouted the Jamaican winger previously and he also had expressed his keenness to move to the Premier League, but only if he was offered regular playing time. The Foxes, meanwhile, are still searching for a replacement for N'Golo Kante and have identified the Nigeria international as the perfect candidate to add steel to their squad and help them move up the Premier League table – currently in the 15th place, 26 points behind leaders Chelsea.

De Conde is already looking for alternatives for the duo, but revealed that the club will fight to keep them at least until the end of the ongoing campaign even if they are sold to interested suitors in January. De Conde, however, made it clear that only bids in the region of €20m-€25m (£21m) will tempt them into selling either player.

"We'll fight to keep them here until the end of this season, but that is no easy task. If mega bids - by Belgian standards - are made, then we cannot reject it, and if the boys also feel ready for a step up then it will be very difficult to keep them in Genk," de Conde said, as quoted by Goal.com. "I must be ready with alternatives.

"In the category of players 20 or under, then these boys are absolutely top talents, so I think a fee of between €20-€25 million is certainly warranted," the De Conde explained.

"The ideal scenario would be that we reach a deal in January with the interested clubs but the guys say here for the rest of the season. I'll do that if I can."