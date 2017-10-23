George Clooney is beaming with happiness after becoming a father of adorable twins. Known as one of Hollywood's sexiest actors, he never misses a chance to gush over wife Amal and his children Ella and Alexander, who were born in June this year.

During a recent interview, the actor gushed about his children, who he says are born with distinct personalities. Clooney believes his little daughter Ella resembles his human rights lawyer wife. "They're born with a personality. Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal," the 56-year-old told Extra.

On his son, the proud father says he is a giggly and chubby baby. "He weighs three pounds more than his sister. He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing," Clooney added.

The American actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Suburbicon, revealed the real reason he and Amal wanted to expand their family. "When Amal and I met and when we got married it became really clear we were lucky... It seemed selfish not to share some of that luck with some other people," he explained.

Clooney has been highly protective of his children and has previously explained why the A-list couple chose to give traditional names to their babies contrary to the ongoing celeb trend of unique names. "We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names so we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking about his upcoming directorial venture for a crime comedy that throws light on racism, the actor said: "Race is never sort of a hot breaking news story its seems to always be part of our original stand so some of this was always going to play out... I thought it was interesting to talk about things like building walls and scapegoating minorities."