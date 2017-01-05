Fans still mourning the death of music icon George Michael are being given the opportunity to celebrate his legacy with a special farewell party. The event will take place at London's Tropicana Beach Club, named after Wham!'s 1983 hit Club Tropicana.

The Last Christmas hitmaker was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day by his partner, Fadi Fawaz . Although the 53-year-old's agent claimed he died from heart failure, a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be "inconclusive" and was still being investigated.

Thousands of fans will head to Covent Garden on 6 January to enjoy a fun-filled event which will feature tribute performances, special guests as well as some of his greatest hits. The event will run from 5pm until 2.30pm the next day with the £10 entry being donated to Michael's favourite charities.

"Within 24 hours, over 2,000 people had confirmed their attendance. The response has been overwhelming," the club's marketing manager Anthony Night told Evening Standard.

The event had been originally scheduled for 5 January but as a result of the overwhelming public interest the venue moved the celebration to Friday in order to accommodate everyone who wanted to travel to London from elsewhere in the UK.

"Originally we had planned the event for the Thursday however we've had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it to the weekend so they have time to travel from across the UK to attend the event," Night added.

While no official funeral arrangements have been revealed, earlier in January, The Sun reported that Michael will be buried beside his mother Lesley in Highgate Cemetery in London.