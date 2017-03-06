Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool will have to perform more consistently if they want to ensure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back from their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City by beating Arsenal by the same scoreline at Anfield on 4 March.

The win propelled Liverpool above Arsenal and Manchester City into third place on the Premier League table, although both clubs have games in hand.

The Reds have been on a poor run of form since the turn of the year, picking up just nine points in the league since beating City at Anfield on 31 December.

Wijnaldum said his team cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"We have to make sure at the end of the season, we are there," the Dutch midfielder was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We have to have a good run and be confident we can finish in one of the spots but if we are going to do it like we did before, playing well and then playing bad again, then it is going to be tough for us to come in the top four.

"You can't afford to lose games. It is always possible that you will not win but it is the way you play the game.

"You must play with the same intention – to win the game and give everything you have."

Klopp said last week that he could radically overhaul his squad at Anfield by bringing in as many as six new players in the summer, and Wijnaldum admitted that players in the current squad were playing for their futures.

"It doesn't matter what the manager said, you play for Liverpool so everyone has to perform," he said.

"Of course, it is a young group who can develop more during the time we are together but on the other hand, everyone expects a lot from us.

"Every game we have to deliver and that is what we must think about."