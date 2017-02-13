Gerard Pique and Rafinha Alcantara are ready to return to action when Barcelona visit Paris Saint German on Tuesday night (14 February) after both players missed Saturday's 6-0 victory over Alaves. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has also promoted Carles Aleñá and Nili from the reserves as Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal will miss the first leg of the Champions League last 16 due to different injuries.

Rafinha is yet to play a game since suffering a broken nose during the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club Bilbao on 4 February, being forced off in the 50th minute of the game following a collision with Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Pique, meanwhile, was rested for the weekend's victory over Alaves as a precaution after he couldn't train with the rest of his teammates on Friday.

But Luis Enrique has welcomed back the two players in his 21-man travelling squad to Paris, with the Brazilian expected to wear a mask should the boss also opt to give him a role during the game.

However, Arda Turan and Mascherano have failed to recover on time to make the trip to Paris, after the two players already missed the weekend's win over Alaves.

Furthermore, Luis Enrique has a new absentee in Aleix Vidal after the right-back suffered a serious ankle injury against Alaves. Yet, the former Sevilla wing-back was forced to undergo an operation after the game and is expected to miss the rest of the campaigns, having been ruled out for up to five months.

This way the Barcelona boss has promoted two players from the second team in Aleñá and Nili to address the injury situation and complete his 21-man squad.

Nineteen-year-old Aleñá has already played some games this season and could provide Luis Enrique a further option to form his midfield in the absence of Turan. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Nili is expected to back-up Sergi Roberto in the right-back following Vidal's injury blow.

Yet, the Barcelona boss still has to exclude three players to make his final 18-man squad and one of them will surely be third keeper Jordi Masip.