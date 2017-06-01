It has been almost 20 years since their split, but some fans of the Spice Girls are still lamenting Geri Halliwell's break-up from the 90s pop group. One Twitter user even pointed out that on 31 May, it had been exactly 19 years since Ginger Spice's sudden departure in the middle of their Spiceworld tour.

"19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour," the fan account tweeted on 31 May.

19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour. ðŸ’”ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/addNC7r4BE — 20 Years of Spice (@SpiceGirlsFilm) May 31, 2017

I'm sorry about that ...ðŸ’”, everything works out in the end ðŸŒˆ , that's what my mum says! X https://t.co/uJF2Ou8mOp — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 31, 2017

Despite it being close to two decades since she decided to step away from the group, Halliwell decided to respond to the tweet and issued an apology.

"I'm sorry about that... everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says! X," the 44-year-old posted on her Twitter account.

Back in 1998, after four years of musical success alongside Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Halliwell issued a statement explaining that she had decided to leave Spice Girls due to issues with her band-mates.

"Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls," she wrote. "This is because of differences between us. I'm sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best."

Since going their own separate ways, the Girls reunited for a 2007 concert tour, and performed at the 2012 London Olympics.

Earlier this month, Halliwell, a mother of two, visited the location used for filming the video of one of the band's biggest hits, Wannabe (1996). "Remember this?" she captioned an Instagram clip in which she runs up the stairs and later strikes a pose she had to do for the music video.