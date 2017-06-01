Jennifer Garner is setting the record straight on a recent People magazine cover story that discusses how she has been handling life after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck last month.

The article with the headline Life After Heartbreak talks about how the Miracles from Heaven actress has been coping since filing for divorce, beginning a "new life as a single mom" and how difficult a decision it was for her and their children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The article, citing an anonymous source, also claims the mother of three children isn't ready to date, as "Ben was the love of her life".

Upon coming to know about the article, Garner, 45, took to Facebook on Wednesday (31 May) to quash the claims made in the article. She has said she did not authorise the story, and also "did not pose for this cover".

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant -- with twins! -- (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore," she said.

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article. While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete."

Garner and Affleck, 44, announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. However, they continued to live in their family home Los Angeles with their three children. But, in April, Garner formerly filed for divorce, and on 1 May Affleck moved out of the guesthouse where he was living since their split.