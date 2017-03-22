Manchester United are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan that will reveal the seriousness of Phil Jones' injury that forced him to withdraw from the England squad ahead of their friendly against Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday (22 March).

The defender was one of five defenders named in Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of their games against the Die Mannschaft and Lithuania and is expected to miss both the games. Jones suffered the injury during a training session following a collision with his Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling.

According to The Times, the Red Devils defender has suffered a broken toe and could miss a big chunk of United's games in April. Jones has been sent back to the club for further assessment of the injury that occurred from an 'innocuous tackle' according to the Three Lions manager.

"I don't know who it was with. It was just a nothing sort of thing really. It is very unfortunate for him and a huge disappointment as he has been playing very well and has had some injury difficulties in the past," Southgate was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We have respectfully sent him back to his club and we will know more once he has had scans and x-rays over the next 24-48 hours," he added.

Jose Mourinho will be disappointed if the defender is ruled for an extended period of time, as his side face nine games in 30 days in April. The Portuguese manager was already complaining about his team being at breaking point owing to the fixture pile up and injury to one of his key defenders is likely to hamper their quest for the Europa League and a place in the top four.

Jones has struggled with multiple injuries in recent seasons which has prevented him from realising his true potential. He returned earlier in the season from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and quickly established himself as the first choice centre-back under Mourinho making 22 appearances in all competitions.