The Late Show's Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host of the upcoming 69th Emmy Awards, which honours the best in television. The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on his home network CBS on 17 September.

This will be the first time Colbert takes on duties for a major award show. Last year, ABC picked its very own Jimmy Kimmel for the role.

"We're excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honouring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."

Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington added, "We are thrilled that Stephen Colbert will be bringing his Emmy-winning comedic talent to hosting this year's Emmy Awards. He's a formidable showman and we are delighted to begin working with him and the entire CBS team."

The talk show host is no stranger to the Emmys, earning nine awards and 26 nominations in total, for The Colbert Report, which ran on Comedy Central.

Being a staunch critic of the new US president, audiences can expect Donald Trump to be a prominent subject of Colbert's jokes for the ceremony. "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," he said, in an apparent dig at Trump's estimation of crowd size at his inauguration. "Both in person and around the globe."

Nominations for the 2017 Primetime Emmys will be announced on 13 July.