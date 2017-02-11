A woman has died after being hit by two cars in the southside of Glasgow.

Nadia Sattar, 43, was crossing Nithsdale Road, close to the junction with Dargarvel Avenue, at about 6:15pm on Friday 10 February when the incident occurred.

She was hit by a grey Volkswagen Touran and then a white Volkswagen Golf.

A police spokesman said the victim died as she was being transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Nicola Taylor told BBC News: "Since our initial media appeal, the two individuals we asked to come forward have been in contact with police.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police with any information they have."

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash investigations to be carried out.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the road policing team on 101.