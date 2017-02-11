A Leeds boy, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school, has been named on social media as Irfan Fazil.

The 16-year-old suffered a knife wound to the heart in the attack, which happened at 3.42pm in the Harehills area of the city.

He was taken to hospital following the incident in Leeds, West Yorkshire, but later died as a result of his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The first picture has emerged of Fazil as friends and family paid tribute to the teenager, know affectionately as 'Iffy', on social media.

His uncle Tahir Fazil wrote on Facebook that his 'sweet, beautiful' nephew was 'brutally stabbed' in the heart with a 'lethal weapon'.

"West Yorkshire police are doing all they can. Not easy for us at this time not a nice way to watch a son/brother/friend/nephew to go. Irfan is still lying in hospital; they won't let us see him until the doctors and coroner completes all the 'process' required," he added.

A vigil has been held at a local mosque today (11 February) with people of all faiths invited to attend and pay their respects to the tragic teen.

Paying tribute to Fazil, family friend Mohammed Ilyas, 39, told the Daily Mirror 'everyone loved' Irfan. "He was a funny guy. He'd always find a minutes to talk to you. He was there for everyone."

Others described him as 'humble and loyal' with a 'bright future ahead of him,' Mail Online reports.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"This tragic incident happened in a busy area at a busy time of day with large numbers of people going about their daily business. I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone running in the area to come forward. It is also possible that people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones and I would again encourage those people to come forward."

A large police cordon remains in the Harehills Lane area and forensic examinations are likely to continue over the next couple of days.

Anyone with information should ring the police on 101 regarding log 1017 of 10th or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.