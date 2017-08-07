Former Tottenham forward and manager Glenn Hoddle does not understand why his former side have not been active in the transfer market this summer and has urged the Spurs hierarchy to risk financial trouble in order for to help Mauricio Pochettino's side compete for the title.

Despite Premier League clubs being awash with cash nowadays, Tottenham have so far resisted the urge to spend big this summer, with the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City their only significant piece of transfer business during the current window.

The Lilywhites are interested in Everton's Ross Barkley and Leicester City's Demarai Gray but are simply unwilling to pay what's required in order to push through the respective deals. Their frugal approach has worried supporters and angered Hoddle, who does not think Pochettino's men are good enough to win the Premier League.

"It's incredible and I don't understand it," Hoddle told BT Sport, relayed by Football.London. "The squad wasn't strong enough and isn't strong enough. They need to go into debt. They need to be putting players in there that they can play without Alli and Kane and rest them.

"Tottenham don't have that squad; they didn't have it last year and they should have gone out and bought three or four top-quality players. I keep hearing 'we're good enough' but I'm sorry, they're not good enough at the moment. They're not. It's been proved the last two years. Tottenham don't have that depth in that squad like some of those teams."

Hoddle is concerned by Tottenham's lack of movement in the transfer market, but Daniel Levy et al may be about to put their hands in their respective pockets due to the injury to Kieran Trippier, who suffered an ankle problem during Spurs' 2-0 win over Juventus on Saturday (5 August).

The concern over Trippier has sparked Tottenham's interest in Valencia defender Joao Cancelo, but Pochettino's men face competition from their weekend's opponents Juve for the Portuguese international, according to the Daily Mail.

The Serie A champions are looking to replace Dani Alves and are reportedly readying a bid worth €26.7m (£25m) for Cancelo, who is keen to leave Valencia. Tottenham sent scouts to watch the former Barcelona target during the Under-21 European Championship in June and Pochettino is keen to make the 23-year-old a part of his youthful squad in north London.