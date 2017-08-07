Close
Bayern Munich are set to launch £50m offer to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Sun on Sunday reported that Bayern officials are under the impression that they have a better chance of signing the England international than Manchester United, who had an approach rebuffed earlier this summer.

Dier can play as a defensive midfielder, a centre-back or a right-back and has four years left on his Spurs contract.

His sale could also provide Spurs with a much-needed windfall, with the building cost of their new stadium predicted to soar past £800m – double the initial estimate.

However, Spurs may be reluctant to sanction a deal for Dier after having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m. The north London club are the only side in England's top four divisions yet to make a summer signing.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be interested in signing Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who has one year left on his contract and has failed to sign a new deal.

The Toffees are holding out for a fee of around £50m for Barkley, although that figure is likely to drop towards the end of the transfer window.

Eric Dier
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, 23, is the subject of interest from Bayern MunichGetty Images

"We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge," Everton boss Ronald Koeman was quoted as saying by the Guardian last month.

"He is not in Everton's future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens. What I heard from the board at the moment is that there is no offer on the table for Ross.

"It is really clear. I am looking to other players. They are my priority and not Ross, with all respect, because it is his decision. Everybody knows what the situation is."