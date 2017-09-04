US President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday (3 September) morning to slam North Korea as a "rogue nation" that has become a "great threat" after Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on a missile. The president responded to North Korea's announcement with a series of tweets taking aim at both China and South Korea as well that immediately drew a fierce backlash on Twitter.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test," Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States. North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

He later tweeted that he would be meeting officials and military leaders to discuss the next days and warned that the US was considering halting all trade with countries doing business with North Korea "in addition to other options".

Twitter furiously slammed Trump for his "rash" and "petulant" response to North Korea.

"This isn't a video game. You can't just type in a Nuclear code and win the game!" one Twitter user wrote: "This is real life, and you need to avoid Nuclear weapons at all cost. Don't play with innocent lives in North Korea or the US."

Many people also criticised the president for openly tweeting about the nation's plans to deal with North Korea during a crisis saying "this is one of the scariest moments in US history".

"How can we be safe under Trump's leadership?" Eugene Gu, president and CEO of the Ganogen Research Institute, tweeted. "We need smart leadership during this crisis, not some racist clown with ego issues."

"Trump's lack of basic knowledge, tact, and humanity is a huge liability for us and the rest of the world," writer Dani Bostick tweeted. "Trump is all over the map. Aimlessness and empty threats are not sound strategy.

"If he cuts off trade with China, will it apply to his own made-in-china business?"

Democrats also warned the president against sounding off on Twitter. Representative Adam Schiff tweeted: ".@POTUS it's not the time to attack our allies or for more bellicose tweets, but rather comprehensive strategy to halt North Korea programmes."

"The public undermining of our ally South Korea by @realDonaldTrump is not only short sighted, it will further embolden North Korea," Representative Ted Lieu tweeted. In an interview on ABC's "This Week", Representative Joaquin Castro said getting into a "Twitter shouting match with a 32-year-old dictator in North Korea" is "not helpful and may have "unfortunately escalated the tension in the situation."

"He needs to let his diplomats, and his military generals and others, handle this situation," Castro said.

"Your impeachment can't come soon enough, for the sake of the entire planet," one Twitter user said.