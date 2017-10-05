Gogglebox star Josh Tapper is quitting the Channel 4 show to start a job on Downing Street.

The 20-year-old television personality will be swapping a career as a couch potato for a prestigious role in the Cabinet Office after being offered the apprenticeship at one of Britain's most famous addresses.

North Londoner Tapper has been a regular face on the show since 2013 but now he'll be knuckling down in the Whitehall offices rather than offering commentary about television programmes with his family.

On the young man already having one foot in 10 Downing Street, a source said: "Channel 4 will, of course, keep the door open for him but it's a really exciting opportunity for him.

"It's a much coveted job. Josh has already started having meetings within No10."

Tapper's apprenticeship is set to last two years, and he will join the 2,000 staff working with Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet.

The source told The Mirror: "The Tappers are one of the show's favourite families and Channel 4 really wanted them to carry on, even without Josh. The family are very proud of him."

Tapper's parents, chauffeur Jonathan and nursery teacher Nikki, will continue starring on Gogglebox, as will his sister Amy, 17.

"The Tappers are one of the show's favourite families and Channel 4 really wanted them to carry on, even without Josh. The family are very proud of him,|" said the show insider.