Paris Saint-Germain's January signing Goncalo Guedes has revealed he turned down a move to Manchester United because he feels he will be "more at home" in the French capital.

Guedes, 20, sealed his move to the Ligue 1 champions from Benfica on 26 January for a reported fee of £21m ($26.5m), signing a four-and-a-half year deal with the club. The Portugal international had been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford with United scouts frequently in attendance this season watching over the young forward who is also represented by Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes.

One of Portugal's most highly-rated youngsters, he instead joined Unai Emery's side in the French capital, where he feels he will acclimatise much quicker than had he opted for Manchester.

"Yes, my commitment has always been for PSG," Guedes told RMC Sport. "I know that English and French football is different but I sincerely think that at my age, for a young man, it was better to come to Paris because it is a big club, even if Manchester would have helped me too. But here, I feel more at home than in England."

With PSG trailing Monaco and Nice in the French top flight, PSG sought to strengthen their squad significantly in January through the additions of Guedes and Julian Draxler, who arrived at the Parc de Princes from Wolfsburg.

Argentine prospect Giovani Lo Celso, who was signed in the summer, has also arrived at the club after he was permitted to remain at Rosario Central on loan until the end of Argentina's domestic season.

United meanwhile opted against making any additions to their squad during the midseason window, with manager Jose Mourinho promising an all-out assault on the transfer market next summer, having already established who he wants to bring to the club.

"I know what I want," Mourinho told a recent press conference. "I always think every week the more I know my players the more I know my team, the more I know the competition, but it's a competition which is in permanent evolution and it needs permanent evolution. I know what I want. The market closed today so there is no point, especially for me, to be speaking about the next transfer window."