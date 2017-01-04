Announced at Gamescom 2013, indie adventure Rime disappeared for roughly 12 months in late 2014 before it was confirmed to IBTimes UK last July that the project was indeed alive and well. Developer Tequila Works has now officially reintroduced the anticipated title and confirmed some release details.

As suspected, Rime is no longer a PS4 exclusive: it will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2017. No specific release date has been announced, but a new trailer was released to assure fans that the game is in good health.

Tequila Works describes the game as "a single-player puzzle adventure about discovery, experienced through the eyes of a young boy who awakens on a mysterious island after shipwrecking off its coast. Players must navigate the island's secrets by making use of light, sound, perspective and even time.

"Inspired by the rugged, sun-baked terrain of the Mediterranean coast, Rime paints its breathtaking world with a fusion of vibrant colours and moving musical undertones to set the stage for the deeply personal journey that awaits within."

IBTimes UK sat down with Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio at Gamescom 2016 to discuss the project's difficult journey.

"When we started Rime, we wanted to create something very personal," said Rubio. "We wanted something very evocative in the sense that we wanted to make the player feel like a kid. It's about this feeling of being in this world that feels new to you, of not being aware of the rules and how you have to learn that sometimes you are not aware of the dangers lying in the world. The development of Rime has been an extrapolation of that."

We also asked how much the game has changed since it was last seen publicly.

"I would say it has improved a lot... we presented the world, the island and the rules. We have very physical mechanics, so you are going to explore the island, you are going to climb, you are going to jump, you are going to interact with the inhabitants. You can do stuff with your shadows and the shadows have an effect on the world. As a player, you need to learn that things like light and sound have different effects here, so you need to learn about it. Everything in the trailer is in the game. Maybe now it's prettier, but the game mechanics are there."

