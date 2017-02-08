Graphene was first isolated in 2004 by scientists at Manchester University. They separated graphite fragments repeatedly until they had created flakes that were just one atom thick – making it the world's first 2D material.

Among its many unusual properties, graphene is extremely light yet about 200 times stronger than steel. It conducts heat and electricity extremely efficiently and is highly flexible. For these reasons (and more), it is of huge interest to scientists in terms of its potential real-world applications.

The infographic below shows 15 ways graphene could change the world.