Great Britain have won gold in the 4x100m final as Usain Bolt's final race ended in heartbreak at the World Athletics Championship in London.

The team of Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished with the third fastest time in history to see off the challenge of the United States as Bolt - running the final leg for Jamaica - pulled up with an injury that ended his race.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt bows out of athletics having also won 11 world gold medals but failed to add to that tally in London this summer having also surrendered his 100m crown to Justin Gatlin - a race he finished third in.

Jamaica were already struggling when the man of the hour took the baton. But as he looked to close the gap on Mitchell-Blake and Coleman ahead of him, Bolt pulled up and fell to the floor in agony with what appeared to be a hamstring injury approximately 50m from the finishing line.

Mitchell-Blake went onto see off Coleman as Great Britain secured gold with a time of 37.47 seconds - a British record with Japan securing third place. Prior to the men's final, the women's quartet of Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita took silver after finishing second behind the United States.

"I wasn't sure if I had won or not, I gave it my all but I could see Christian Coleman out of the corner of my eye," Mitchell-Blake told BBC Sport. "The feeling of euphoria was from infinity. I can't register it. We smashed the British record to pieces."

Talbot added: "2012 didn't go our way and we have been working hard since then. It's a massive team effort and we win as a team and lose as a team. We are world champions at home. We will never get this feeling again."

For Bolt, it was the worst possible way to bring the curtains down on a glittering career that has seen him grow into a global icon regarded as perhaps the greatest sprinter of all time. A wheelchair was brought out by medics for the stricken sprinter after the dust had settled but the 30-year-old was able to get to his feet and stagger across the finishing line for the last time.